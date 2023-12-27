NSC lefers launching deep investigation into Gulf fishermen incident

2023-12-27 21:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministerial Council for National Security convened on Wednesday to discuss the vision of the Chief of Staff of the Army for the upcoming year, aiming to complete the transfer of security responsibilities from the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of Interior.

As per the statement by the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani presided over the meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security, where the agenda encompassed discussions on the country's security situation, efforts by security forces in maintaining stability, and deliberations on various items listed in the agenda.

The attendees discussed the status of Syrian refugees residing in camps based on proposals from the Ministry of Migration and Displacement. An agreement was reached to form a joint committee involving the Ministry of Migration and Displacement, the Ministry of Interior, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, and the National Security Agency to compile a precise database for these refugees, enabling better support and aid provision to them.

Moreover, the meeting addressed the transfer of security responsibilities from the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of Interior, which has shown significant success in regions such as Babel, Diwaniyah, Najaf, Wasit, and al-Muthanna, contributing to the high level of security stability observed in these provinces.

The Council also discussed a request from the General Directorate of Security in the Lebanese Republic for support in tracking terrorists and drug traffickers, emphasizing the need for intensified coordination in common security matters.

The statement further highlighted that the meeting included a detailed briefing by the Chief of Staff regarding his appointment to oversee the military parade on December 6th, commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Iraqi Army's establishment, and the ongoing preparations for this event.