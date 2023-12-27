Drone falls near Erbil International Airport
Shafaq News / A local source reported on Wednesday the fall of a drone near Erbil International Airport, at a time when the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed responsibility for targeting a US base near the Airport.
The source informed Shafaq News Agency that a drone fell in one of the villages close to Erbil International Airport a short while ago, adding that the drone was heading towards the airport but was brought down before reaching its target.
Meanwhile, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced the targeting of a US base near Erbil International Airport. A statement from the "Resistance" indicated that it "targeted the American occupation base near Erbil Airport using a drone," affirming commitment to "striking the enemy's strongholds," as stated.