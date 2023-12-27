Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › International Coalition downed drone in Erbil, CTG says

International Coalition downed drone in Erbil, CTG says

International Coalition downed drone in Erbil CTG says
International Coalition downed drone in Erbil, CTG says
2023-12-27 23:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region announced on Wednesday evening that the International Coalition had shot down an explosive-laden drone in Erbil.

In a brief statement, the Group mentioned that the drone was downed by the forces of the International Coalition near the village of Ashokani in Erbil, without any human or material casualties.

A local source reported earlier today the fall of a drone near Erbil International Airport, at a time when the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed responsibility for targeting a US base near the Airport.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that a drone fell in one of the villages close to Erbil International Airport a short while ago, adding that the drone was heading towards the airport but was brought down before reaching its target.

Meanwhile, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced the targeting of a US base near Erbil International Airport. A statement from the "Resistance" indicated that it "targeted the American occupation base near Erbil Airport using a drone," affirming commitment to "striking the enemy's strongholds," as stated.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links