Take a look at Baghdad's rainy weather, captured through Shafaq News' lens

2023-12-28 00:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, witnessed scattered rainfall on Wednesday evening, expected to persist until Thursday, as per meteorological predictions.

The lens of Shafaq News Agency captured the city's streets during the rainfall this Wednesday evening.

Meteorologist Ali Al-Jaber Al-Ziyadi had earlier stated that the country was anticipating a rainy weather system from the west, gradually commencing Wednesday evening.

Al-Ziyadi informed Shafaq News agency that forecasts indicated the deepening of rain clouds on Thursday morning and afternoon in the central and southern regions, leading to varying intensities of rainfall. At times, the rainfall might be heavy, especially in the western sections of both the central and southern regions, including the capital, Baghdad.