Iranian Petroleum Minister confirms Iran, Iraq share same views on OPEC

2023-12-28 01:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iranian Minister of Petroleum, Javad Owji, expressed gratitude on Wednesday to Iraqi authorities for reducing oil production, indicating that both countries had the same views on OPEC and the larger OPEC+ group, which includes allies like Russia. Owji’s remarks took place during a ceremony held in the Iranian capital, Tehran, to […]

