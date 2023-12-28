2023-12-28 07:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has endorsed the Central Review and Approval Committee's recommendation to proceed with the referral and appeal process for the Daghara Residential Project in Diwaniyah Province. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, the companies involved are Al-Ansab General Contracting Company and Al-Ansab Towers General Contracting Company. It […]

The post Go-Ahead for Residential Project in Diwaniyah first appeared on Iraq Business News.