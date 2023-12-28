Japan to Fund Samawah Water Project

2023-12-28 07:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a loan agreement with the Government of Iraq to provide a Japanese ODA loan of up to 45,298 million yen [$320,ooo] for the Samawah Water Supply Improvement Project. In order to improve water-supply volume, water quality, and service hours, and to make effective use of water resources, […]

