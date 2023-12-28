Iraq News Now

After 'green talk' at COP28, where should Iraq begin?

After 'green talk' at COP28, where should Iraq begin?
2023-12-28 07:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Noam Raydan and Harry Istepanian, for Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. After 'green talk' at COP28, where should Iraq begin? Iraq must demonstrate how it will balance its plans to reduce emissions while increasing crude production and continuing […]

