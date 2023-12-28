Al-Sudani: Baghdad is committed to ending IC's presence in the country

2023-12-28 11:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated on Thursday that his government is committed to ending the presence of the International Coalition in Iraq, following the Iraqi security forces taking control after militarily defeating ISIS.

This declaration took place during a press conference held with his counterpart Pedro Sanchez, marking Sanchez's inaugural visit to Baghdad.

Al-Sudani pointed out that Spain is part of the Coalition, acknowledging its role in supporting Iraq's efforts against ISIS, and emphasized the ongoing reorganization of relationships, intending to terminate the presence of the IC, consisting of security advisors aiding Iraqi security forces in training, advisory roles, and intelligence cooperation.

The Iraqi Prime Minister underscored recent attacks on Iraqi military bases and diplomatic missions, expressing the government's official and political stance against these assaults. He characterized them as hostile acts damaging Iraq's national interests, impacting the country's security and stability.

He also highlighted the importance of adhering to the legal authorization granted by previous Iraqi governments for this presence, stressing that support for Iraqi security forces should remain within the framework of training and advisory roles, refraining from engaging in military actions that infringe upon Iraq's sovereignty.