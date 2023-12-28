Sanchez: Spain is committed to preserving Iraq's sovereignty, security

2023-12-28 12:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez affirmed on Thursday his country's commitment to preserving the unity, sovereignty, security, and stability of Iraq.

This statement was made during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, on his first official visit to Baghdad.

Sanchez described his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister as "fruitful," emphasizing the necessity of strengthening bilateral relations between both nations. Additionally, the Iraqi government stated in a release that both leaders engaged in bilateral talks aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries and exploring avenues for development.

Following the meeting, both sides led extensive discussions that covered various topics, including efforts to foster economic partnerships, and agreed to commence collaborative efforts to establish a strategic partnership agreement and to resume the joint committee's activities in its 13th session by the middle of the new year.

The Iraqi Prime Minister highlighted promising opportunities for cooperation and partnership with Spain, emphasizing the potential contributions of leading Spanish companies to development projects, particularly in the realm of sustainable development, security, culture, and the environment, aiming for mutual economic progress beneficial to both friendly nations.

He expressed readiness to benefit from Spanish expertise in solar energy, tourism, archaeology, and aspects related to addressing climate change.

The discussions also addressed several regional issues of mutual interest, emphasizing bilateral stances towards the various challenges in the region. The Iraqi Prime Minister appreciated the Spanish government's condemnation of the aggression against Gaza and its steps to support relief efforts for the Palestinian people, and reiterated the imperative for the international community to play its role in halting severe violations in Palestinian territories.

For his part, the Spanish Prime Minister expressed his country's desire to enhance relations with Iraq, particularly in the areas of transportation, defense, education, and efforts of addressing climate change. He also invited Iraq to join an international coalition addressing desertification and combating climate change.

Prime Minister Sánchez praised Iraq's role in establishing security in the region and emphasized that Spanish companies are committed to serving the Iraqi government's plans.

He also stated that what is happening in Palestine is a humanitarian issue, stressing the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza, delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, and working to establish a Palestinian state. His country shares the concerns and positions of the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding the aggression in Palestine.