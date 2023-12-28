Al-Maliki, Al-Amiri stress urgency of announcing final election results

2023-12-28 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, and the head of the Nasr (Victory) Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, emphasized the importance of expediting the announcement of the final results of the local elections and their approval to hasten the formation of local governments in Iraq's provinces.

This was highlighted during a meeting between them, as announced by Al-Maliki's office in a statement. The meeting covered discussions on the latest political and security developments in the country, focusing on the recent outcomes of the local elections.

The statement further emphasized the mutual agreement on the urgency of announcing and endorsing the final election results to expedite the formation of local governments.m, for the aim to fulfill the aspirations of the Iraqi people and leverage the plans and projects to be executed by the federal government across all provinces.

Both sides condemned the recent US attack on security headquarters in Wasit and Babel, labeling these assaults as "blatant violations of Iraq's sovereignty and the sanctity of its land", as stated in the released statement.