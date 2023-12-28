Gold prices drop in Bgahdad

2023-12-28 13:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of gold, both foreign and Iraqi, decreased slightly in the local markets in the capital city Baghdad today, Thursday, December 28, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources was 439,000 dinars, with a buying price of 435,000 dinars in the wholesale markets on Nahr Street in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 409,000 dinars, with a buying price of 405,000 dinars.

Additionally, in jewelry stores, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while Iraqi gold varied from 410,000 to 420,000 dinars

In Erbil, the selling prices per mithqal for different caratages were 512,000 dinars for 24-carat, 472,000 dinars for 22-carat, 452,000 dinars for 21-carat, and 392,000 dinars for 18-carat gold.

It's important to note that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.