Central Baghdad buildings await government intervention to overcome historical scars

2023-12-28 14:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The facades of al-Rashid and al-Saadoun streets, among the oldest areas in central Baghdad, still bear witness to a bygone era, reflecting a history nearly encapsulating the city and Iraq itself. These streets echo the stories of their own heritage, narrating the experiences of individuals who traversed them.

Our correspondent wandered through these streets, capturing images that depict the chaos and visual distortions that have afflicted the buildings. These streets, once hosts to Baghdad's celebrations and the extended revelry of its theaters and bars, now await the intervention of government initiatives to alleviate their burden of historical trauma, bullet scars, fires, and even the weathering effects that have altered their appearance.

Moreover, in the past month of July, the "Pulse of Baghdad" initiative was launched to revitalize the old city of Baghdad. This initiative is under the patronage of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the supervision of Baghdad Municipality, the Iraqi Private Banks League, along with the participation of the National Investment Authority, the General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage, Baghdad Governorate, several ministries, and other supporting institutions.