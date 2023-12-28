Iraq News Now

ISX traded +700 billion dinars worth of equities in a year

2023-12-28

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than 700 billion dinars in 2023.

A report of the market reviewed by Shafaq News agency said that 689,622,894,451 equities were traded in the outgoing year at a value of 671,809,958,315 billion dinars, 28% above last year.

Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 91 public companies from different economic sectors.

