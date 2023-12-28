Iraq welcomes Iranian companies to engage in oil and energy sector projects

2023-12-28 15:45:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News /The Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, emphasized on Wednesday the importance of cooperation with global companies and regional countries in executing investment projects to develop the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors in Iraq.

This statement came during his meeting with a group of Iranian company heads, as announced by the Iraqi Ministry of Oil in today's statement.

In the statement, Abdul Ghani was quoted as stating that Iraq had invited specialized international companies to participate and contribute to the development of the oil and gas industry through participation in licensing rounds, including the Fifth and Sixth Licensing Rounds, to develop oil and gas fields and sites in several Iraqi governorates that offer promising and important opportunities.

The Minister highlighted the government and the ministry's support for these strategic projects, providing facilities and an appropriate investment environment due to their importance in developing the oil industry and enhancing mutual cooperation with specialized companies in the investment and sustainable development sector.

Abdul Ghani praised the progress in the bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasizing their keenness to enhance prospects for cooperation in the oil and energy sector.

He pointed out the importance of forming joint committees in specialized sectors such as gas, exploration, drilling, pipelines, training, shared fields, renewable energy, refining, infrastructure, and others, welcoming Iranian companies to participate in projects in the oil and energy sector.

The meeting was attended by several officials from the Iranian Ministry of Oil, members of the Iraqi delegation accompanying the minister, and the Iraqi Ambassador to Iran.

Furthermore, Abdul Ghani met with Zaidi Far, the Deputy Minister for Engineering Affairs and Oil Technology Research, discussing opportunities for mutual cooperation between the two countries in the oil and energy sector.