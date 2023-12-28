US Dollar Prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil

2023-12-28 17:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar rate edged higher against the Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the 100$ recorded 152,400 Iraqi dinars.

In the local markets in the Iraqi capital, the purchase price for 100 dollars is 151500 dinars, and the selling price is 153500.