Baghdad to the end international coalition’s presence in Iraq

2023-12-28 17:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Thursday that the Iraqi government is moving toward ending the presence of the international coalition in Iraq. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during a joint press conference with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, at the Government Palace in Baghdad, where he indicated that […]

