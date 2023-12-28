Iraq, Spain to conclude strategic partnership agreement

2023-12-28 18:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, agreed on Thursday, during his meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to begin joint efforts to conclude a strategic partnership agreement between the two countries. Al-Sudani and Sanchez held a meeting in Baghdad where they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, […]

