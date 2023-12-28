IHEC to announce final results of provincial elections on Thursday

2023-12-28 19:30:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Federal Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Thursday said that it will announce the final results of the provincial council elections on Thursday.

IHEC spokesperson Hussein Hadi told Shafaq News Agency that "the final results will be announced during the day, and the finishing touches are being put on the announcement."

He added that "the results would be announced on Friday if complications occurred. The work, however, is underway to announce them today."

According to IHEC, it is not yet clear whether the results of the manual counting and sorting of votes from stations that could not be completed electronically would change the announced results.

On Tuesday, December 19, IHEC announced the preliminary results of the provincial council and district elections, at a rate of only 94%. The preliminary results showed that the Progress Party led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi won the most votes in the capital, Baghdad, while the Binaa Alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri and the State of Law Coalition led by Nuri al-Maliki topped in most of the southern governorates.