Spanish firms to participate in Iraq’s infrastructure development
2023-12-28 21:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Thursday that the Iraqi government prioritizes cooperation with Spanish companies because of their reputation and experiences. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a statement clarifying that Al-Sudani met with several businessmen and representatives of Spanish companies in the presence of Spanish Prime Minister […]

