IHEC announces final results in all governorates: 41% of Iraqis participating in the provincial elections

2023-12-28 23:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the final results of the 2023 provincial and district council elections.

The Election Commission affirms that the total number of voters in both general and private votes amounted to 6,599,668, with a voter turnout of 41%.

The final results:

Kirkuk

- Kirkuk Our Strength and Our Will coalition: 5 seats

- Arab Alliance: 3 seats

- United Iraqi Turkmen Front: 2 seats

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 2 seats

- Al-Ourouba Alliance: 1 seat

- Babylon Movement: 1 seat

Al-Anbar

- Taqadum Party: 6 seats

- Al-Anbar Our Identity: 3 seats

- Qimam Alliance: 2 seats

- Sovereignty Party: 2 seats

- Azm Alliance: 1 seat

- Al-Hasm Al-Watani: 1 seat

- United Al-Anbar Alliance: 1 seat

Al-Qadisiyah

- Nabni (We Build) Alliance: 4 seats

- State of Law Coalition: 3 seats

- Kiyam Alliance: 3 seats

- Civil State Forces Alliance: 2 seats

- Ishraqat Kanoun: 1 seat

- Absher Ya Iraq: 1 seat

Muthanna

- State of Law coalition: 3 seats

- National State Forces coalition: 3 seats

- We Build coalition: 3 seats

- Absher Ya Iraq: 2 seats

- Jumhur Al-Muthanna: 1 seat

Najaf

- Nabni (We Build) Alliance: 3 seats

- State of Law Coalition: 3 seats

- Iraqi Al-Wafaa Movement: 2 seats

- National State Forces Alliance: 2 seats

- Absher Ya Iraq: 1 seat

- Edraak Movement: 1 seat

- Wathiqoon: 1 seat

- Kiyam Alliance: 1 seat

- Madar: 1 seat

Babel

- Nabni (We Build) Alliance: 4 seats

- State of Law Coalition: 3 seats

- National State Forces Alliance: 3 seats

- Ishraqat Kanoun: 2 seats

- People’s Parliament: 2 seats

- Absher Ya Iraq: 1 seat

- Kiyam Alliance: 1 seat

- Madar: 1 seat

- Al-Faw Zakho Gathering: 1 seat

Baghdad

- State of Law coalition: 9 seats

- Nabni (We Build) coalition: 9 seats

- Takadum Alliance: 8 seats

- National State Forces Alliance: 5 seats

- Sovereignty Alliance: 4 seats

- Azm Alliance: 4 seats

- Al-Hasm Alliance: 3 seats

- Al-Asas Al-Iraqi Coalition: 3 seats

- Absher Ya Iraq: 2 seats

- Ishraqat Kanoun: 1 seat

- Ajyal Gathering: 1 seat

Diyala

- National Diyala Alliance: 4 seats

- Taqadum Alliance: 3 seats

- Sovereignty Alliance: 3 seats

- Istihqaq Diyala: 2 seats

- Azm Alliance: 1 seat

- Al-Asas Al-Iraqi Coalition: 1 seat

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: 1 seat

Dhi Qar

- Nabni (We Build) Alliance: 5 seats

- State of Law Coalition: 4 seats

- State Forces Alliance: 2 seats

- Al-Makana: 2 seats

- Al-Mahamma Coalition: 1 seat

- Kiyam Coalition: 1 seat

- Absher Ya Iraq: 1 seat

- Al-Asas Al-Iraqi Coalition: 1 seat

- Ishraqat Kanoun: 1 seat

Saladin

- Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya Party: 5 seats

- National Framework Alliance: 2 seats

- Azm Alliance: 2 seats

- Taqadum Alliance: 2 seats

- Sovereignty Party: 2 seats

- Al-Hasm Party: 2 seats

Karbala

- Ibdaa Karbala: 7 seats

- State of Law Coalition: 2 seats

- Nabni (We Build) Coalition: 2 seats

- Absher Ya Iraq: 1 seat

- State Forces Coalition: 1 seat

Maysan

- Nabni (We Build) Alliance: 6 seats

- State of Law Coalition: 3 seats

- National State Forces Alliance: 3 seats

- Ajyal Gathering: 1 seat

- Riad Abdel Wahed: 1 seat

Nineveh

- Nineveh for its People Alliance: 5 seats

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 4 seats

- National Contract Alliance: 3 seats

- The Sovereignty: 2 seats

- Taqadum: 2 seats

- Al-Hasm: 2 seats

- National Al-Hadbaa: 2 seats

- National Identity: 2 seats

- Union of the People of Nineveh: 2 seats

- Azm Alliance: 1 seat

- National Party for Renewal: 1 seat

- Muhammad Arif Al-Shabki: 1 seat

- Aidan Shivan Sharo Al-Yazidi: 1 seat

- Babylon Movement: 1 seat

Wasit

- Wasit Ajmal Alliance: 7 seats

- State of Law Coalition: 2 seats

- Nabni (We Build) Alliance: 2 seats

- State Forces Alliance: 2 seats

- Wasit Tent Alliance: 1 seat

Basra

- Tasmeem Alliance: 12 seats

- Nabni (We Build) Alliance: 5 seats

- State of Law Coalition: 3 seats

- National State Forces Alliance: 1 seat