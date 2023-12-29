Ankara reinforces its bases in northern Iraq after 12 soldiers killed

2023-12-29 00:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Thursday that Turkey will reinforce its newly established bases in northern Iraq in the coming months after 12 Turkish soldiers were killed in the region. The Turkish soldiers were killed last week in northern Iraq in clashes with militants belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ […]

