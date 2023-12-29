Family Rule in Iraq - the Challenge to State and Democracy

2023-12-29 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Sardar Aziz and Bilal Wahab for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Family Rule in Iraq and the Challenge to State and Democracy A handful of personalities have consumed all the country's political oxygen, […]

