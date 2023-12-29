WHO tackles Low Immunization Challenges in Iraq

2023-12-29 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

Iraq has seen routine immunization coverage fluctuate in 2023, and there has also been a very low uptake of COVID-19 vaccination. To assess the immunization landscape in Iraq, the WHO Country Office in Iraq ran a 4-day Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) bottleneck analysis workshop. The workshop sought to explore how well immunization targets had […]

