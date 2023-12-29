Iraq News Now

Iraq looks to win its second continental title in 2023 AFC Asian Cup
2023-12-29 07:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi national team is attempting to capture a second continental victory in its history at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by Qatar. The squad’s first victory came in 2007, when it defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the final match. The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will take place […]

