IHEC reveals winners of 'quota' seats in local elections

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Friday the allocation of "quota" seats in six governorates as part of the recent Provincial Council elections.

Hassan Salman, the legal advisor at the Commission, told Shafaq News Agency, "Winners of the 'component quotas' seats were distributed, with three seats in Baghdad. The Kurdish candidate, Amer Dawood Ibrahim Shareef al-Faily, won one, as did the Christian candidate, Faiz Sabah Ayoub Simeon, and the Sabean candidate, Khaldoun Faraj Jaber Abdul Zuhairi."

"Adel Mohammed Kadhim Joudi won the seat for the Kurdish Faily component in Wasit governorate," he added, pointing out that "In Kirkuk, Ingil Zia Shiba Zia al-Barwari secured the Christian seat."

Salman further noted, "In Nineveh governorate, Mohammad Aref Yousif Qamber al-Shabaki gained the Shabak seat, while Aydan Shevan Sharu Suleiman won the Yazidi seat, and Rabee Yousif Elias Hajji Suran secured the Christian share."

"In Maysan governorate, Riyadh Abdul Wahid Shalaga Saeed al-Saeed won the Mandaeans' seat, and in Basra, Nael Ghanim Aziz Hanna Sako obtained the Christian seat," he concluded.

It is noteworthy that yesterday evening, Thursday, the IHEC announced the final results of the Provincial Council elections in both the special and general votes.