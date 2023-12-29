KDP ready for talks to alter local governments formation, official says

2023-12-29 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The spokesperson for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Mahmoud Mohammed, expressed readiness on Friday for his party to engage in dialogue to alter the formation of local governments in the Iraqi provinces where they gained seats in the recent local elections.

Following the announcement of the final results of the provincial councils' elections, Mohammed issued a statement saying, "We had observations regarding the electoral process, whether before or during it."

He further added, "the Kurdistan Democratic Party is prepared for dialogue and changing the composition of local governments in the provinces, based on normalizing conditions in those areas," referring to the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad covered under Article 140 of the country's constitution.