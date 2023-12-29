Tuz Khurmatu representatives vow to end service marginalization in Saladin council

2023-12-29 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Representatives from Tuz Khurmatu district in the newly elected Saladin Council expressed their determination to address what they describe as "service marginalization" after securing three seats in the provincial council.

Atef Al-Najjar, the leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the provincial council elections for Tuz Khurmatu, told Shafaq News Agency that the district is committed to reclaiming its rights in services and legitimate entitlements that have allegedly been neglected for years.

Al-Najjar criticized the Saladin Governorate administration, holding it responsible for service "negligence and discrimination in project allocations." Underscoring the need for Tuz Khurmatu to receive its "fair share."

Tuz Khurmatu, located east of Saladin Governorate, included diverse communities of Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen.