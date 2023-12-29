KRG denies presence of Israeli bases in KRI

2023-12-29 17:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government affirmed on Friday that there are no Israeli headquarters or bases in the region.

According to spokesman Beshwa Huramani's statement, reports of Israeli site bombing in Erbil are baseless and far from the truth, with no Israeli base or headquarters existing in the region.

Yesterday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed to have targeted a "technical espionage center affiliated with the Zionist entity northeast of Erbil," according to a statement circulated by platforms close to the "Resistance."