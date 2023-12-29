Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks American base in Syria

2023-12-29 20:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)" attacked the Kharab al-Jir base in the northern al-Hasakah in Syria.

The group's announcement said they hit a U.S. base in Syria with rockets without giving more information.

The place was also attacked last week.

The IRI refers to all groups in Iraq that Iran supports.

Since Israel started attacking Gaza, the group has had many attacks on American interests. They included U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

IRI said that their activities are aimed at expelling the U.S. occupation and helping "Palestinian brothers."

However, Washington said that Iran is setting fire by getting the Axis of Resistance (which includes groups from Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen) involved in the problems between Israel and Palestine. This accusation was denied by Tehran many times. They emphasized that these factions are fighting against Israel for attacking Palestinians.

Currently, the U.S. has 2,500 soldiers in Iraq and 900 in Syria.