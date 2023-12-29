2023-12-29 20:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Activists in Saladin Governorate raised concerns over the absence of Shiite representation from two districts in the next governorate council.

Civil activist Maher Al-Majjami criticized what he deemed an "unjust quota," emphasizing that it hindered the accurate representation of voters and their entitlement to the Provincial Council. He told Shafaq News Agency that despite winning 71,500 votes throughout Saladin, the National Framework List only secured one seat for men and another for the quota, missing representation in its primary public bases, Balad and Dujail.

On the other hand, Nazim Muhammad al-Khazraji, an official within the Badr Organization, criticized the current Sainte- Laguë system as "ambiguous" and called for clear and detailed explanations from the High Electoral Commission.

He attributed the lack of representation in Balad and Dujail to the many candidates, vote dispersion, and complaints that affected the National Framework list's entitlement.

The National Framework list in Saladin won two seats—one for candidate Atef al-Najjar in Tuz Khurmatu District and the other for Saadia Al-Obeidi from the quota in the Al-Alam District.

The local elections occurred on December 18, with 254 candidates participating in various lists and alliances in Saladin.