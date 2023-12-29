Report of an explosion heard at Harir Base in Erbil

2023-12-29 23:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A local source reported hearing a loud explosion at the Harir military base in Erbil this Friday evening.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "a loud explosion was heard at the Harir military base in Erbil a short while ago, believed to be resulted from a drone attack on the base."

It is noteworthy that yesterday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced the targeting of "a technical espionage center affiliated with the Zionist entity northeast of Erbil," according to a statement distributed by platforms close to the "Resistance".

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) denied the existence of any Israeli headquarters or bases in the Region.