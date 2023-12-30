Iraqi Stock Market nearly Doubles in 2023

2023-12-30 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

The Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) index has closed the year up more than 97 percent in USD terms. According to date from Rabee Securities, the biggest winner was Al-Ameen Estate Investments, which gained more than 500 percent, while the biggest loser was National Islamic Bank, which more than halved in value: RSISX Index […]

