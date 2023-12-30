Iraq and Iran Strengthen Cooperation on Oil Industry

2023-12-30 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi and Iranian ministers of oil have agreed to establish committees to expand cooperation, including committees for the development of shared border fields, investment in gas and petrochemical industries, and renewable energy. Other committees will focus on the qualification and development of refineries, joint training, and collaborative efforts in oil marketing, […]

