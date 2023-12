2023-12-30 10:30:20 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra crude experienced a slight weekly loss following the decline in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude closed its last session on Friday with a 14-cent increase, reaching $73.73. with weekly losses of 43 cents, equivalent to 0.58%.

Basra Intermediate closed with a 14-cent increase, reaching $76.28, reporting weekly losses of 88 cents, representing 1.14%.