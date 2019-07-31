Home › Baghdad Post › Agreement reached with Baghdad, Ankara to build three water dams in KRG

2019/07/31 | 15:30



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- An agreement has been reached between each of Erbil, Baghdad, and Ankara on building three water dams in the Kurdistan Region, a Kurdish lawmaker in the Iraqi Parliament has said.In remarks on Tuesday, Mohammed Amin, a member of the agricultural committee, said the Kurdistan region will benefit from the three water dams, which are planned to be established in Meegasor town in Erbil.The water projects, according to Amin, could encourage some people in Erbil to return to the surrounding villages after the area will be rich in water once again.There will be a meeting on Wednesday with the Turkish officials to discuss the matter and make decisions on the issue, he added.