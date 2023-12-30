Head of Basra Human Rights Center denies clashes with Chinese company

2023-12-30 14:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The head of the Iraq Center for Human Rights in Basra, located in the southernmost part of Iraq, Ali Al-Abadi, denied on Saturday reports of clashes between Iraqi workers and staff from a Chinese company.

Al-Abadi told Shafaq News Agency that "reports suggesting clashes between Iraqi workers and a Chinese company at the site of the Italian company Eni within the Zubair oil field in Basra due to unpaid overtime and failure to meet the required quota for local employment are not accurate."

He urged to "rely on accurate sources of information and avoid creating confusion in Basra."