CBI reports Over a billion dollars in Weekly hard currency sales

2023-12-30 15:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported that it sold more than one billion US dollars in hard currency in the past week.

According to a report, CBI sold $1,022,302,804 over five days at an average of $204,460,560 per day.

Thursday recorded the highest dollar sales at $210,430,551, while Monday had the lowest at $199,905,896.

Foreign exchange transactions during the week amounted to $902,121,804 to boost international trade.

The cash sales reached $120,181,000.