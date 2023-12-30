Iraq News Now

Iraq’s Interior Ministry: a prominent drug dealer arrested

2023-12-30

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that a key drug dealer was arrested on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, 136 kilograms of Captagon pills were seized in coordination with the Kurdistan Region Counter-Drug Directorate.

"The General Directorate for Drug Affairs and the Counter-Drug Directorate of the Kurdistan Region in Erbil executed a successful operation resulting in seizing 136 kilograms of Captagon pills and apprehending a prominent drug dealer." The Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The statement pointed out, "This high-level security coordination and comprehensive cooperation will persist to ensure the security and safety of citizens across diverse backgrounds and ethnicities, actively countering any attempts to destabilize security.”

