Armed drone hits U.S. base near Erbil, Iraqi armed group claims responsibility

2023-12-30 20:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An armed drone targeted al-Harir airbase hosting U.S. forces near the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, on Saturday.

A group called the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that it targeted al-Harir airbase with a drone.

The attack is the second of its kind in less than 24 hours.

The authorities in Baghdad and Erbil have not issued any statements confirming or denying the incident.