Home › INA › Salih receives a number of families of martyrs of the crime of Anfal

Salih receives a number of families of martyrs of the crime of Anfal

2019/07/31 | 17:55



Baghdad - INA







The President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih said Wednesday that the martyrs have a religion in our necks no matter how hard we cannot meet or return part of their sacrifice.







President Salih and during his reception with a number of families of martyrs of the infamous Anfal crime, he pointed out that this massacre is a crime of genocide against the Kurdish people, and will remain a wound that does not heal in the hearts of all Iraqis, he said in a statement, We must not forget the painful past, and be careful not to repeat these crimes, and to work to redress and care for the families of the martyrs.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAThe President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih said Wednesday that the martyrs have a religion in our necks no matter how hard we cannot meet or return part of their sacrifice.President Salih and during his reception with a number of families of martyrs of the infamous Anfal crime, he pointed out that this massacre is a crime of genocide against the Kurdish people, and will remain a wound that does not heal in the hearts of all Iraqis, he said in a statement, We must not forget the painful past, and be careful not to repeat these crimes, and to work to redress and care for the families of the martyrs.