Unidentified drone crashes in a residential area in Erbil
2023-12-30 21:30:11 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ An unidentified drone crashed in a residential neighborhood in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, on Saturday, according to a local source.
The source, who spoke to Shafaq News Agency, said that the drone crashed in the Qalay Nouri neighborhood of Erbil. The source added that the crash caused damage to several civilian cars.
The source did not provide any further details about the drone, including its origin or purpose. However, the crash comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Iranian-backed paramilitary groups waging two consecutive drone attacks on the Harir base, which houses U.S. troops near Erbil, earlier today.