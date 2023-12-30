Unidentified drone crashes in a residential area in Erbil

2023-12-30 21:30:11 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An unidentified drone crashed in a residential neighborhood in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, on Saturday, according to a local source.

The source, who spoke to Shafaq News Agency, said that the drone crashed in the Qalay Nouri neighborhood of Erbil. The source added that the crash caused damage to several civilian cars.