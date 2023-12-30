Kurdistan counter-terrorism agency deny drone crash in Erbil amid attacks on nearby US base

2023-12-30 23:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Agency in the Iraqi Kurdistan region denied on Saturday that a drone crashed in a residential neighborhood in Erbil, the capital of the region.

The agency, in a press release today, said that "media outlets published news that a drone had crashed in one of Erbil's neighborhoods."

The explosion, according to the press release, was caused by a "hand grenade," and that "security forces are investigating the situation."

The statement contradicted a previous report by a local source, who said that a drone had crashed in the Qalay Nouri neighborhood of Erbil. The source said that the crash caused damage to several civilian cars.