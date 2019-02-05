Yezidis bury Mir Tahsen Beg at ancestral home

2019/02/05 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Yezidis gathered in Sheikhan, Duhok, to bury community leader Mir Tahsin Beg on Tuesday.He died of illness at the age of 85 in a German hospital last week.The mourners were joined by local officials and diplomats. He has been described as a symbol of "coexistence and peace."The loss is another setback for the Yezidi community that faced a genocide in August 2014 at the hands of ISIS.Mir Tahsin was born on August 15, 1933 in Ba'adra, near Shekhan, Duhok. He was appointed Mir (Chief) of the Yezidi community in Iraq, Syria and the rest of the world at the age of 11.Shekhan is located in Duhok Province in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, north of Mosul and west of Erbil.Related: Body of Yezidi chief home for burial near holy shrine
Photos: Safin Hamed | AFP
