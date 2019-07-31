Salih receives the Turkish President's envoy for water

2019/07/31 | 17:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
The President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih stressed on Wednesday the importance of developing bilateral relations with neighboring Turkey and promoting ways of joint cooperation in the interests of the two friendly peoples.
During a meeting with the Turkish President for Water Affairs Wesel R. Oglu, President Salih pointed out the need to reach long-term and satisfactory understandings to resolve the outstanding problems between Iraq and Turkey in the water file and guarantee the rights of both countries. He stressed that the water issue is a priority in the course of our relationship with Neighbor Turkey.
Baghdad - INA
The President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih stressed on Wednesday the importance of developing bilateral relations with neighboring Turkey and promoting ways of joint cooperation in the interests of the two friendly peoples.
During a meeting with the Turkish President for Water Affairs Wesel R. Oglu, President Salih pointed out the need to reach long-term and satisfactory understandings to resolve the outstanding problems between Iraq and Turkey in the water file and guarantee the rights of both countries. He stressed that the water issue is a priority in the course of our relationship with Neighbor Turkey.