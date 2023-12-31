Spanish Companies meet with Iraqi PM

2023-12-31 04:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In a meeting attended by the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani met with representatives from Spanish businesses and Iraqi entrepreneurs. The Spanish companies attending the meeting were: Andra Consultrans Group: A Madrid-based, "engineering, architectural, strategic consultancy and information and technology projects for the transport sector, both […]

