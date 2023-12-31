Saudi Elevator company signs agency agreement in Iraq

2023-12-31 04:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Saudi Arabia's Gulf Elevators and Escalators Co. (GEEC), a subsidiary of Mayar Holding, has signed an exclusive agency agreement with Midpoint Trading and Agencies Ltd. in Iraq. According to a statement from Mayar, under the three-year agreement, Midpoint Trading and Agencies will exclusively market, sell, install, and maintain Gulf Elevators' elevator and […]

