Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil

2023-12-31 11:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of the U.S. dollar rose today, Sunday, in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

The dollar prices increased with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, reaching 152,150 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, while yesterday, Saturday, the prices were at 152,050 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price at 153,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was at 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, there was also an increase in exchange shops, with the selling price at 152,200 Iraqi dinars per dollar and the buying price at 152,100 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.