KRG reports a Peshmerga HQ hit by two explosive drones

2023-12-31 12:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq reported on Sunday that a headquarters of the Peshmerga forces in Erbil was attacked by two explosive-laden drones carried out by an "outlawed" force, holding the federal government responsible for this attack, which they described as "terrorist."

The spokesperson for the regional government, Peshawa Hawrami, stated today that "last night, at 11:45 (local time), a headquarters of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces near the borders of Birmam - Erbil was targeted by two explosive-laden drones, fortunately resulting only in material damage and no loss of life."

He added that "this terrorist attack executed by an outlawed force, with the help of collaborators, on a Peshmerga headquarters is a serious matter and an indication of war."

The spokesperson for the regional government blamed these parties and the federal government for these "cowardly" attacks, attributing this to the fact that these outlawed groups are funded and armed by the federal government, operating openly in front of the Iraqi government, transporting weapons, rockets, drones, and executing terrorist attacks on official and military institutions.

He further mentioned that while the Iraqi government remains silent and powerless against them, it has enough courage to cut the budget of the Kurdistan people, and these groups are funded with the same money.

"We await a response and concrete actions from the Prime Minister of the federal government to punish these groups. We are considering any response at the appropriate time and hour, urging all friends and parties not to remain silent against this 'terrorist' act and to support the regional government in any response it deems appropriate", Hawrami concluded.