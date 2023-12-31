Al-Sudani pledged to resolve KRI salary issue, teachers' rep says

2023-12-31 13:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The representatives of protesting teachers in al-Sulaymaniyah revealed, on Sunday, details of their meeting with the Federal Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and the promises he made to improve the living conditions of Kurdistan citizens in line with other Iraqi provinces.

Delshad Mirani, a representative of the protesting teachers, said during a press conference in al-Sulaymaniyah, "during a visit by a delegation of teachers, employees, and retirees to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani yesterday, Saturday, a memorandum was presented containing all the concerns and demands of the region's citizens."

He added that the Prime Minister promised to resolve the salary issue early next year and assured that the budget law would be presented to Parliament on the ninth of January, offering solutions to many problems.

He further mentioned that Al-Sudani promised to open branches of Rasheed and Rafidain banks in the region, ensuring equal rights for Kurdistan citizens akin to those of citizens in other Iraqi provinces, addressing the fuel price issue, and pressuring the regional government to resolve the issue of allowances and promotions.

Regarding the return to classes in al-Sulaymaniyah schools, Mirani affirmed that "the return is contingent upon the implementation of promises by government authorities."

Teachers and lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah and several areas of Kurdistan have been on strike since the beginning of the new academic year on the 13th of September last year due to the delay in paying employee salaries caused by stalled negotiations with Baghdad to release the region's share from the federal budget for the current year.